Meghan Markle photoshopped to excess: her maxi brushing flops

Meghan Markle is still talking about her. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, make the front page of the American magazine Time 100. The couple, who have been making the headlines of the British celebrity press all year round, are on the list of “100 most influential people in the world” 2021. For the occasion, the parents of Archie and Lilibet (2 years and 4 months) opened the doors of their Californian house and took a pose. Unfortunately, the photos that illustrate the Time magazine did not receive all praise.





As reported by DailyMail, Meghan Markle is the subject of criticism on her look but also on the posture she adopted during the shooting. “It’s too photoshopped. The way they’re positioned is revealing: it’s Meghan’s moment of glory, Harry is only there as an extra “, writes a surfer, apparently not very fond of these glossy clichés.

It must be said that the photo chosen for the cover of the magazine is quite strange: we see Prince Harry, hidden behind his wife, just putting his hand on his right shoulder. Meghan Markle, she sets the goal. Dressed in a white jumpsuit, her long, loose hair seems to float. A look and posture reminiscent of a movie poster, in which the heroine comes out of the frame. “Wow, they are not afraid to show who is in charge“, notes a tweetos.