Mercato: For Javier Tebas, PSG “cheats”

Will Javier Tebas tire of attacking Paris Saint-Germain one day? The answer is probably no. Present at a press conference organized to present one of his new sponsors, Burger King, the president of the Spanish Liga took the opportunity to change the club in the capital. Yes again. “Real Madrid can never be like PSG because Real Madrid don’t cheat. PSG if“, he blurted out.

However, a few days ago, Paris officially warned the latter. “It is common knowledge that some Spanish clubs and your League are facing unsustainable levels of debt after blatant mismanagement, not to mention how Spanish football has been funded over the past decade – including by the state“could be read in a letter addressed to him. The LFP had also decided to take a stand.

“The LFP asks Mr. Javier Tebas to monitor his outrageous statements. The LFP does not want to be the “muleta” agitated by Mr. Tebas in order to hide the internal problems currently going through by Spanish professional football“, warned the authority. Obviously not enough to calm Javier Tebas, who made PSG public enemy number 1. At least his own.

