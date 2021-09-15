Mercato: Mbaye Niang Bordeaux, stuck … – Football

In search of an additional striker, the Girondins de Bordeaux had thrown their defeat on the Rennais Mbaye Niang. But the file is no longer moving forward.

For the moment, Niang is still from Rennes

We may be missing a 9 of reference, someone who is physical, who manages to keep the ball. After the transfer window closed, Girondins de Bordeaux owner and president Grard Lopez regretted not having managed to attract an additional striker this summer. The Aquitaine club has therefore been active in recent days to try to recruit a center forward as a joker.

The file is at a standstill

At the start of the week, Bordeaux leaders seemed to have found their happiness with Mbaye Niang (26). Ready last season Al-Ahli, the Senegalese international is not part of Bruno Genesio’s plans and is not retained by Stade Rennais. Expected Tuesday at Haillan to negotiate his arrival, the former Milanese has not yet signed. And there is nothing to ensure that his signature will take place soon.

According to information from RMC, the runway is at a standstill. The various parties have not been able to come to a financial agreement and the talks appear to be at an impasse. So much so that, even if the Niang file is not yet put away, the Bordeaux management has launched other avenues while waiting for negotiations to resume eventually.

Three tracks for Bordeaux

Thus, Bordeaux reactivated the Habib Diallo track (26 years old). In Alsace, the Strasbourg resident is preceded in the hierarchy by Ludovic Ajorque and Kevin Gameiro. Not sure that Racing is however willing to part without being able to find a replacement. The Aquitaine club also thinks the Angevin Stphane Bahoken (29), who is only a replacement solution for Grald Baticle. Paris FC center forward Gatan Laura (26), who scored 3 goals in 6 L2 games this season, is also a flattering profile in Gironde. Is the future striker of Vladimir Petkovic in this list? Case to follow …





