Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi made a huge internal announcement before his departure!

Posted on September 15, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. by TM

This summer, to everyone’s surprise, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona to join PSG. A movement that was absolutely not planned.





Having extended Lionel messi his priority, Joan laporta had reached an agreement for the Argentine to sign a new contract with the FC Barcelona. However, the Pulga ultimately never affixed its signature at the bottom of this lease for economic reasons. Due to Barça’s financial situation and La Liga regulations, this extension could not be possible. And to the chagrin of the Blaugrana, Messi packed his bags and it’s PSG that he decided to settle down, finding then on this occasion a certain Neymar.

“In December, he told his children that he was staying in Barcelona”