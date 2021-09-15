Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi made a huge internal announcement before his departure!

Football – Mercato – PSG
This summer, to everyone’s surprise, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona to join PSG. A movement that was absolutely not planned.
Having extended Lionel messi his priority, Joan laporta had reached an agreement for the Argentine to sign a new contract with the FC Barcelona. However, the Pulga ultimately never affixed its signature at the bottom of this lease for economic reasons. Due to Barça’s financial situation and La Liga regulations, this extension could not be possible. And to the chagrin of the Blaugrana, Messi packed his bags and it’s PSG that he decided to settle down, finding then on this occasion a certain Neymar.
“In December, he told his children that he was staying in Barcelona”
With this departure from Lionel messi of FC Barcelona, the football planet has experienced a real earthquake. And as explained Guillem Balague, that was absolutely not planned. ” Surprised by Messi’s departure? No one had thought of it. Not even 24 hours before Laporta told Jorge Messi that Leo would not continue at Barca. There are details that have not been revealed and that will be explained in the book, but one thing that can be explained is that in the interview he gave me in Paris, it is that ‘in December he told his children he was staying in Barcelona », Said the journalist for Sphera Sports.