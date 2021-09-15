Michael Schumacher: his family makes revelations about his state of health

Before continuing his touching tribute : “I would say that dad and I still understand each other but in a different way. We have this language in common, motorsport. And we always have a lot to say to each other. I think about it almost all the time. I tell myself that it would be so good, I would give anything so that we can talk to each other. “

Corinna Schumacher, the wife of the 52-year-old sportsman, has remained more of a mystery. “We try to preserve the family unit that Michael loved so much and still loves. And we continue to live our lives. Privacy remains private, as he liked to say. He has always watched over us, it is now. it’s up to us to watch over him “, she says in the documentary.





Jean Todt, president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile and a lifelong friend of the man nicknamed the Red Baron, also said a few words about him. “Michael has often had good fates. Now, unfortunately, he fell victim to bad fate. On December 29, 2013, it turned the lives of Michael and his family upside down. It was a life change from minute to minute. the other for a family. A father who has enormous leadership, a great personality … all that, from one minute to the next, fell apart “.