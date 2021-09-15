Michel Sarran fired from Top Chef: he reveals an unprecedented anecdote on the sets

It was an unexpected announcement … After seven years of good and loyal service, Michel Sarran is dismissed from Top chef. With Philippe Etchebest, Hélène Darroze and Paul Pairet, he formed a shock team. A departure that greatly saddened his comrades as well as the viewers. But the Toulouse chef has fond memories of this crazy experience, where he accompanied many apprentices in his yellow brigade. For Konbini, he tells the story of his famous notebook, the one where he keeps all the secrets of Top chef.

“When you start the show, there are fifteen candidates and very quickly, you have to know where they come from, what they are going to do, and some personality traits. So I rated the fifteen candidates, and that for seven years“, explains Michel Sarran to our colleagues from Konbini Monday, September 13, 2021. This is how this little notebook became the “memory card“of the 60-year-old chef.





Michel Sarran, “senile” according to the teaser Philippe Etchebest

During the filming of the different seasons of the famous M6 culinary competition, Michel Sarran was walking around with his notebook. And many have noticed it. “During the shooting, I had it in my pocket. I was very vigilant so that Philippe, Hélène or even Paul did not come and sting him because, the information I put in, they were also fond of it.“, laughs the chief. Besides, his most teasing comrade, did not miss an opportunity to make fun:”Philippe rallied me a little explaining to me that I was the old schnock, that I had no memory, limit that I was a little senile. But I needed this notebook to remember the dishes.“

Good-natured teasing, especially since the star of Nightmare in the kitchen has already needed this same notebook. “Regularly, he came to see me and said: ‘What does he put with the tomato, him?’ Here is Philippe, I am not the only one to be senile!“, balance, always with humor, Michel Sarran.