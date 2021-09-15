Microsoft lets you completely remove your account password

It is now possible to completely get rid of your password to access your Microsoft account and all the services offered by the Redmond firm. The idea is to erase a weak link in the security of your personal data.

Outlook, OneDrive and generally all of Microsoft’s services and applications today taste an interesting novelty: users can outright get rid of their passwords. The goal ? Strengthen security, yes.

“Hackers do not break into our networks, they simply log in through our passwords.”Says Bret Arsenault, IT security manager at Microsoft. In other words – and perhaps counterintuitively – he believes passwords are more of a weak link than protection today.

Password = less security

In this regard, if you opt for this removal of the Microsoft password, you will be able to access your account by identifying yourself via Windows Hello (fingerprint reader or facial recognition), Microsoft Authentificator, a security key or a verification code. received by SMS or email.

To take advantage of this security feature, you must first make sure you have installed Microsoft Authentificator and linked the application to your account. Then, you must log into your account and go to Advanced security options > Additional security then click on Activate in the option Account without password.





This is the same place where you can reactivate a password if you change your mind. However, Microsoft firmly believes in the future without a password. The firm believes that the latter require “a lot of memorization effort“,”make us an easy target“, While their management”is a waste of timeAnd that users want to get rid of it.

Remember also that you can use a password manager for better protection.