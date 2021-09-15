Monaco: Kovac very clear for Nübel

On loan from Bayern Munich, goalkeeper Alexander Nübel (24, 8 games in all competitions this season) has had a very disappointing start to the season with AS Monaco. While a possible turnover among the doormen was mentioned for Thursday’s meeting (9 p.m.) against Sturm Graz, in the Europa League, Niko Kovac has ruled out this hypothesis and maintains his confidence in the German.

“Radek (Majecki) did a very good job last season, but Alex (Nübel) needs games, rhythm. He needs to chain games. He will be our goalkeeper tomorrow. Radek will play the Cup matches. France. The Europa League is a very important competition for us. We do not say to ourselves: ‘We don’t care’. We want to go as far as possible. We are not going to change goalkeepers, “assured the Monegasque coach.





The Croatian technician then defended his goalkeeper: “Of the seven that we conceded in Ligue 1, four or five were goals taken on one against one. It’s difficult to be decisive in this kind of situation. Against Marseille, he had three or four one against one to manage … For the moment, he has not had many opportunities to show his qualities because we have not conceded many chances. He needs clean sheets. He needs more support from the players in front of him, not just from the defenders but from the whole team, to better protect our goal. “

Read 4.847 times – by Romain Rigaux on 09/15/2021 at 19:29



