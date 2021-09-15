Montauban. Discontent rises at the Poult biscuit factory, employees called to strike this Thursday

The union representatives of the Poult biscuit factory were informed last Friday during the group committee of the definitive closure of the Aire sur Adour site (Landes), with the establishment of a plan to safeguard employment and the elimination of 30 jobs in the rest of the group’s establishments as part of the management of jobs and career paths (GEPP).

One way of “structuring the human resources management policy”, for Force Ouvrière delegates. And that, “at whatever cost and whatever the means, especially human ones, with a single objective of performance. […] Force Ouvrière has always been involved in these discussions with the objective of maintaining or creating jobs. “





On strike this Thursday

“The GEPP promises to be brutal, warns Robert Poncharreau, FO central union delegate. says social plan and GEPP! It’s scandalous, inhuman! ” Angry, Poult Montauban employees will be on strike this Thursday, September 16, from 5 am, in front of the Montauban factory, at the call of Force Ouvrière, CFDT and CFE / CGC.