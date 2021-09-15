More than 1,700 clients of the “Crédit Agricole” bank scammed by a fake bank site – Their personal data transferred to an unsecured site

Customers of the bank “Crédit Agricole” have reportedly been victims of phishing, or phishing, and have had confidential information stolen.

It is the specialized Israeli site VPNMentor which claims to have spotted the trick. Indeed, according to him, the pirate, located in Algeria, had software capable of recreating interfaces or website facades. It is this tool that allowed it to reproduce that of Crédit Agricole and thus fool its victims.

Once the bogus platform was in place, the cybercriminal had only to practice a classic phishing technique: send a large quantity of false emails by impersonating the chosen company, in this case the Agricultural credit.





To complete his stratagem, the pirate needed, according to information from the Parisian, a kit corresponding to the characteristics of the company he wants to imitate (emails, graphics …). The latter was able to get his hands on this sesame, in addition to a listing of email addresses, phone numbers and other personal data.

Once the data was entered on his bogus site, the scammer was kept informed every time a customer fell into the trap. If VPNMentor revealed that 1,700 people had been scammed, the amount of the damage, however, has not been estimated.

For its part, the bank has for its part cleared itself of all responsibility, because it is the customers who have decided to give their information to a third-party site. If he assures “to fight on a daily basis against this type of situation”, Crédit Agricole, conceded not being able to close the thousands of pirate sites.