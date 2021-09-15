more than 800 hp for the Italian discoverable

Zapping Autonews Ford Bronco Riptide Concept: the all-terrain beach in video

To sublimate a car that, very objectively, doesn’t really need it, Novitec has equipped the Ferrari F8 Spider with a complete body kit with bare carbon elements in a glossy finish. They are here associated with a body painted in deep black for the most beautiful effect. The accessories offered by Novitec are diverse and remain rather discreet. They include splitters for the front bumper, inserts for the various inlets and ventilation scoops, side skirts or even a complete diffuser with many additional small shutters. Once the entire kit is installed on the vehicle, aerodynamic lift is reduced on the front axle, which optimizes the stability and handling of the F8 Spider at high speeds. For aesthetic reasons, the door handles and mirrors can also be coated with carbon fiber. The look of the sports car can be complemented by forged rims developed in partnership with Vossen and with a diameter of up to 22 inches. The two-part models used by Novitec on the presentation vehicle are painted in a Satin Bronze color.

Che bel motore V8 biturbo!

Start the slideshow

Ferrari F8 Spider by Novitec | The photos of the prepped discoverable supercar +11

Ferrari F8 Spider by NovitecPhoto Credit – Novitec

Guarantor of strong sensations and raw emotions, the V8 3.9 twin-turbo placed in a central position on the Ferrari F8 Spider progresses still a notch on the scale of happiness thanks to Novitec. Originally, the Italian block of the supercar develops no less than 720 hp at 7000 rpm and 770 Nm of torque from 3250 rpm. After passing through the hands of specialists from Novitec, the power can be increased to 802 hp (+ 82 hp). The torque of the V8 also increases by more than 120 Nm, reaching no less than 898 Nm at the maximum. The 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox shifts the gears with incredible vigor, in a sound environment amplified both by the absence of a roof (in good weather) and by the installation of a complete exhaust system in Inconel with 999 fine gold coating on request.





Optimized by Novitec, the Ferrari F8 Spider pushes hard, slashing from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.6 seconds instead of the original 2.9 seconds. It can boast of reaching top speeds of up to 340 km / h. The sports car hit 200 km / h after sprinting just 7.8 seconds from a complete stop. To stick the vehicle even more to the ground, Sport springs developed by Novitec allow this convertible version of the Ferrari F8 to be lowered by around 35 mm. A hydraulic lift system lifts the front of the vehicle by 40 mm to allow it to overcome obstacles on the road. Exclusive options for customizing the cockpit are also available in the preparer’s catalog, as with most of his preparations.