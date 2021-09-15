“My only crime is that of having been stupid”

Shamima Begum, the young woman who had joined the jihadist group Islamic State in Syria, and was stripped of her British nationality, on Wednesday begged the United Kingdom to let her return, assuring that she had committed no crime except that of s to be shown to be “stupid”. Then 15 years old, Shamima Begum had left in 2015 with two friends the United Kingdom, where she was born and raised, for Syria. There, she married an IS jihadist of Dutch origin, eight years her senior.

She wants to return to her country to ask to recover her British nationality from which she had been deprived in 2019 for reasons of national security, in a country marked by a series of attacks in 2017 claimed by the IS. “I am ready to go to court, to confront the people who made these allegations and to refute them, because I know that I did nothing in the (organization) Islamic State, other than being a mother and a wife, ”said the young woman, now 22 years old on the channel ITV.





“Reprisals”

After fleeing the fighting in eastern Syria, Shamima Begum found herself in February 2019 in a Syrian refugee camp where she gave birth to a baby, who died a few weeks after birth. Her first two children, born while in Syria, also died. Shamima Begum, in a tank top and not wearing a veil, her hair falling over her shoulders during the interview, said she “would rather die than return to IS” and added: “The only crime that I committed was to have been stupid enough to join IS ”. Speaking directly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she told him: “I think I could help you a lot in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you are doing”.

In February 2019, Shamima Begum spoke to British media, wearing a black veil falling to her feet. Her unvarnished words – she notably described the Manchester attack, which killed 22 people in May 2017, as “retaliation” for the Western coalition’s strikes against ISIS – and her lack of regret had shocked. On Wednesday she said she was “unaware of the Manchester attack when asked the question”.

The British Supreme Court had refused in February 2021 her return to the United Kingdom, ruling that as long as Shamima Begum was considered to be a danger, she could not return to the United Kingdom, contesting the deprivation of nationality. London had invoked the possibility for the young woman to apply for the nationality of the country of origin of her parents, Bangladesh. But Dhaka retorted that she had never applied for nationality and refused to welcome it.

(The essential / afp)