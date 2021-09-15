NASA sends spacecraft to crash into asteroid to deflect it

Even though the risks are low, there is still a possibility that an exterminator-type asteroid could strike Earth. NASA has therefore decided to launch the DART mission shortly.

Asteroids regularly cross our planet. Sometimes these just pass by, but others can collide. If the size is not too important, our atmosphere takes care of disintegrating them. In February 2013, a meteorite exploded in Russia and its shock wave was felt across the globe.

The targeted moon seen from Didymos. Credit: ESA

The human being is not totally helpless in the face of this kind of threat, space agencies get together regularly to do simulations. During that of this year, the late detection of the asteroid had not made it possible to avoid the impact. In 6 months, scientists were unable to launch a hijacking mission mainly due to political disputes.

DART mission: a kamikaze ship to hijack the asteroid

The problem at the moment is not the lack of ideas in case of risk of impact with the Earth. The problem arises rather from the possibilities of execution and the lack of perspective on the viability of these solutions.





Destroying an asteroid seems quite hazardous. Nothing can assure that the charges sent are sufficient to pulverize it. At worst, it could fragment and hit the planet in multiple places simultaneously..

This is why NASA decided to test the DART mission for Double Asteroid Redirection Test. This mission consists of sending a ship crashing into Didymos, a known asteroid that does not represent a danger in the coming century. In reality, it is not the asteroid that will be targeted directly, but the small moon that accompanies it.

MIT feared the chaos induced by an impact in terms of rotation or orbit that could ultimately have the opposite effect and make the asteroid dangerous for our planet. The small vessel will be launched at over 23,000 km / h what should cause an impact equivalent to the explosion of three tons of TNT.

For many scientists, this solution is not necessarily the best and can only be effective in the event of detection very early on. Sadly, humanity cannot afford to watch the entire sky. While a rock large enough to endanger humanity is unlikely to go unnoticed, in May 2020 an asteroid was only detected when it was 7,000 km from Earth.

The mission, which will aim to verify the viability of a kinetic impactor, should take off in November of this year.

Source: screenrant