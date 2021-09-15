National Rally voters tempted by a Zemmour vote

The probable candidacy of Eric Zemmour for the presidential election begins to give the RN a cold sweat. Le Pen voters could well slip a ballot into the ballot box for the polemicist.

From Le Pen to Zemmour? While the polemicist could declare his candidacy for 2022 in the coming days, the voters of Marine Le Pen could be tempted by a vote for the journalist. In Crèvecoeur-le-Grand, a town in the Oise where Marine Le Pen collected 59.5% in the second round in 2017, some are seriously thinking about it.





“My clients like Eric Zemmour, the ideas they give. Some people told me that they were fed up with Marine Le Pen, did not like the debate with Emmanuel Macron. did not ensure this debate. They still hold it against him today, “says the tobacconist of the city, at the microphone of BFMTV.

High porosity

A temptation confirmed by our Elabe poll, which attributes 8% of voting intentions to Eric Zemmour and less than 20% to Marine Le Pen, a historically low score for the candidate of the National Rally. Scores which confirm the porosity between the electorates of the two concerned.

But more than a confrontation, the option of an alliance between the deputy of Pas-de-Calais and the polemicist seems to be favored by far-right activists. Still according to our Elabe survey, 61% of RN sympathizers thus wish for the formation of a Les Pen / Zemmour “ticket”.

Robert Ménard, the mayor of Béziers, has also publicly called on BFMTV for a meeting between the two personalities. Without success for the moment.