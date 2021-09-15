More

    Naval Group: Australia should register the cancellation of the “contract of the century” for 12 submarines!

    News


    Through Maxence Dourlen
    Published on

    It is an unprecedented thunderclap: Australia has decided to cancel the
    It is an unprecedented thunderclap: Australia has decided to cancel the “contract of the century” with Naval Group and France! (© DCNS)

    He was commonly nicknamed “ the contract of the century »For several years. According to the Australian press, the industrial project, amounting to 68 billion dollars (56 billion euros), concluded between Naval Group and theAustralia for the construction of 12 submarines conventionally powered could be canceled in the next few hours. Australia should communicate soon around this pharaonic contract.


    A new cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom?

    If the information is confirmed, it would be a huge snub for France and its international policy.

    “Australia, the United States and Britain are expected to jointly announce a new trilateral security partnership on Thursday, focused on aligning technology and regional challenges. “

    ABCaustralian media

    According to the Australian press, which leaked the information, Australia is moving towards a new collaboration with the United States and the UK. The new US president, Joe Biden, is expected to speak at 11 p.m. KST.

    Has this article been useful to you? Know that you can follow La Presse de la Manche in space My News . In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleVaccine, abortion, same-sex marriage … the six key statements of Pope Francis on his return from Slovakia
    Next articleThe virus can probably wake up in a survivor after years

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC