Naval Group: Australia should register the cancellation of the “contract of the century” for 12 submarines!

La Manche Press See my news

Follow this media

It is an unprecedented thunderclap: Australia has decided to cancel the “contract of the century” with Naval Group and France! (© DCNS)

He was commonly nicknamed “ the contract of the century »For several years. According to the Australian press, the industrial project, amounting to 68 billion dollars (56 billion euros), concluded between Naval Group and theAustralia for the construction of 12 submarines conventionally powered could be canceled in the next few hours. Australia should communicate soon around this pharaonic contract.





A new cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom?

If the information is confirmed, it would be a huge snub for France and its international policy.

“Australia, the United States and Britain are expected to jointly announce a new trilateral security partnership on Thursday, focused on aligning technology and regional challenges. “ ABCaustralian media

According to the Australian press, which leaked the information, Australia is moving towards a new collaboration with the United States and the UK. The new US president, Joe Biden, is expected to speak at 11 p.m. KST.

Has this article been useful to you? Know that you can follow La Presse de la Manche in space My News . In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.