new Apple products divide internet users (30 tweets)

Apple’s Keynote took place Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 7 p.m., and the latter lasted a little over an hour. During this presentation, were unveiled several new features such as iPhone 13 (available in mini, Pro and Pro Max version), new generation iPad, iPad Mini or Apple Watch Series 7. Regarding the announced prices, the iPad mini will be available from € 559 ​​in the WiFi version, and € 729 for the Wi-Fi + Cellula version, the new generation iPad will be for 389 € in its WiFi version, and € 529 for WiFi + Cellula, and the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available from $ 399. As for the iPhone 13, here are the prices that have been announced :

iPhone 13 mini: 809 euros

iPhone 13: 909 euros

iPhone 13 Pro: 1159 euros

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 1259 euros

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB: 1839 euros

Internet users have commented widely Apple’s Keynote on social networks, the design of the products, their price, as well as the new features that have been announced. However, as you will be able to see, reactions are very divided concerning these new products. Here are 30 tweets that revealt the division of Internet users regarding this Apple Keynote.

1)

The iPhone 13 Pro the – expensive is still more expensive than my apprentice salary ud83eudd72 https://t.co/Rva912EQcV September 15, 2021

2)

Lol are there really people who rave about the new iPhone range? But it’s the same as last year! Tilting a camera and wouuhhhh some are in a trance phew consumer society #AppleEvent # iPhone13 September 15, 2021

3)

I think about it: not to eat for 1 month and buy the iPhone 13 September 15, 2021

4)

Nasser will give Apple more money for the iPhone 13 than it gave Barca for Messi. I hope he takes the time to send an iMessage to Laporta to thank him. #AppleEvent September 14, 2021

5)

People feeds with content revolving around #AppleEvent and # iPhone13 right now!

6)

Apple they believed Luc Besson he was going to film on the iphone 13 pro in fact calm down anyway September 14, 2021

7)

We agree that #AppleEvent 2021 is the least innovative of the generation #timcook ? Homis #iPadMini nothing new. The worst being # iPhone13 … why not a #iPhone every two years in the future September 15, 2021

8)

Well, no regrets to have cracked for the 12 just before the summer, because apart from the smaller notch, the iPhone 13 is not really new (and the diagonal photo modules are no) #AppleEvent September 15, 2021

9)

iPhone 12 users upgraded to iPhone 13 be like #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/imro2OpJkN September 15, 2021

10)

The iPad from 389 € with 64GB (wifi) and 559 € for the one with 256GB .. The most popular 128GB version is not available and the 1st generation pencil is still not included. Good deal ? It’s quite a petty strategy @Apple #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NsGXh7AiRm September 15, 2021

11)

12)

There are people here they will put 1300 € for 2 hours of batteries in + #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OJrLGq8FLY September 15, 2021

13)

IPhone 12 pro and iPhone 13 pro in Apple stores #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/DcXRo1UfI3 September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021

14)

15)

The iPhone 12 Pro when he saw the iPhone 13 Pro:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/FN6u3Do22b September 15, 2021

16)

When Apple announced its AI which focuses on its own on video, I was not ready #AppleEvent # iPhone13 pic.twitter.com/ysQkaRQVxH September 14, 2021

17)

I found the model of iPhone 13 #AppleEvent September 15, 2021

18)

I still have the iPhone 7 while the 13 is going to be released #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/E5jXW7xLpM September 15, 2021

19)

Not bad this iPhone 12.0.1 September 14, 2021

20)

CALM DOWN ! The iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB costs 1,839 euros (I selected it with the most beautiful color) https://t.co/xVWZ1utALo pic.twitter.com/Ip2k6WoP0W September 14, 2021

21)

Just bring this ipod shuffel back with better battery and airpod capability and this will sell better than iphone 13 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mxkUo11ETA September 15, 2021

Just bring back this ipod shuffel with better battery and airpod capacity and it will sell better than iPhone 13.

22)

How Apple sees its users:

23)

24)

Ok apple vent I want: ipad mini 6, iphone 13 mini (I want to try mini) and macbook pro 13 with M1X chip here you are? September 14, 2021

25)

They are still strong Apple to make me want to buy an iPad mini when I already have a pro mdr But really it’s way too expensive for something that will just allow you to take notes because it is too small for many other tasks. But he’s still sexy pic.twitter.com/yrge77IaVh September 15, 2021

26)

So, like every year we now have “the best iPhone, the best Apple Watch & the best iPad ever created”… until next year More seriously, we had the right to a good refresh / upgrade. No more no less. https://t.co/IHjo4pxCxY September 15, 2021

27)

2001: iPod

2006: MacBook

2007: iPhone & Apple TV

2010: iPad

2015: Apple Watch

2016: AirPods Am I the only one who thinks that the most amazing Apple products were made before 2010? Since then, it’s been a gadget…! Where have the Designers gone? September 15, 2021

28)

Good bah dcp the only thing that hyped me vrmt#AppleEvent it’s the iPad Mini it’s really too stylish September 15, 2021

29)

Not enough innovation I find personal, it is better to change every 2 years, knowing that apparently now they are more the S so the odd ones like the 11 are not big new things, on the other hand I feel myself on iPad mini, a bit expensive to act as a graph tab September 15, 2021

30)

the iPad mini is the star of this keynote September 15, 2021

And you, what did you think of this Apple Keynote ? Is one of the products presented caught your eye ? We let you answer this question via our comments area, and if you want to know how it ended the lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games, we let you consult our previous article on the subject.