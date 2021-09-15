new Apple products divide internet users (30 tweets)

Apple’s Keynote took place Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 7 p.m., and the latter lasted a little over an hour. During this presentation, were unveiled several new features such as iPhone 13 (available in mini, Pro and Pro Max version), new generation iPad, iPad Mini or Apple Watch Series 7. Regarding the announced prices, the iPad mini will be available from € 559 in the WiFi version, and € 729 for the Wi-Fi + Cellula version, the new generation iPad will be for 389 € in its WiFi version, and € 529 for WiFi + Cellula, and the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available from $ 399. As for the iPhone 13, here are the prices that have been announced :
- iPhone 13 mini: 809 euros
- iPhone 13: 909 euros
- iPhone 13 Pro: 1159 euros
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 1259 euros
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB: 1839 euros
Internet users have commented widely Apple’s Keynote on social networks, the design of the products, their price, as well as the new features that have been announced. However, as you will be able to see, reactions are very divided concerning these new products. Here are 30 tweets that revealt the division of Internet users regarding this Apple Keynote.
1)
The iPhone 13 Pro the – expensive is still more expensive than my apprentice salary ud83eudd72 https://t.co/Rva912EQcV
2)
Lol are there really people who rave about the new iPhone range? But it’s the same as last year! Tilting a camera and wouuhhhh some are in a trance phew consumer society #AppleEvent # iPhone13
3)
I think about it: not to eat for 1 month and buy the iPhone 13
4)
Nasser will give Apple more money for the iPhone 13 than it gave Barca for Messi. I hope he takes the time to send an iMessage to Laporta to thank him. #AppleEvent
5)
People’s feeds with content around #AppleEvent and # iPhone13 right now! pic.twitter.com/EAagkni4yf
6)
Apple they believed Luc Besson he was going to film on the iphone 13 pro in fact calm down anyway
7)
We agree that #AppleEvent 2021 is the least innovative of the generation #timcook ? Homis #iPadMini nothing new. The worst being # iPhone13 … why not a #iPhone every two years in the future
8)
Well, no regrets to have cracked for the 12 just before the summer, because apart from the smaller notch, the iPhone 13 is not really new (and the diagonal photo modules are no) #AppleEvent
9)
iPhone 12 users upgraded to iPhone 13 be like #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/imro2OpJkN
10)
The iPad from 389 € with 64GB (wifi) and 559 € for the one with 256GB .. The most popular 128GB version is not available and the 1st generation pencil is still not included. Good deal ? It’s quite a petty strategy @Apple #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NsGXh7AiRm
11)
#AppleEvent : what a desappointment !!! There is nothing at all! Maybe the #iPadmini ?! But the rest? !!! As for the # applewatch7 blah blah blah…. pic.twitter.com/bFElRM6fsH
12)
There are people here they will put 1300 € for 2 hours of batteries in + #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OJrLGq8FLY
13)
IPhone 12 pro and iPhone 13 pro in Apple stores #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/DcXRo1UfI3
14)
Ah yes the price is harissa made in Apple #AppleEvent #Apple # iPhone13 # iPhone13Pro pic.twitter.com/WXQ8UxkNbu
15)
The iPhone 12 Pro when he saw the iPhone 13 Pro:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/FN6u3Do22b
16)
When Apple announced its AI which focuses on its own on video, I was not ready #AppleEvent # iPhone13 pic.twitter.com/ysQkaRQVxH
17)
I found the model of iPhone 13 #AppleEvent
18)
I still have the iPhone 7 while the 13 is going to be released #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/E5jXW7xLpM
19)
Not bad this iPhone 12.0.1
20)
CALM DOWN ! The iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB costs 1,839 euros (I selected it with the most beautiful color) https://t.co/xVWZ1utALo pic.twitter.com/Ip2k6WoP0W
21)
Just bring this ipod shuffel back with better battery and airpod capability and this will sell better than iphone 13 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mxkUo11ETA
22)
How Apple sees its users
#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6NwmLO3Vn8
23)
IPhone 13 released *
The girls: pic.twitter.com/W3KDdX1tAg
24)
Ok apple vent I want: ipad mini 6, iphone 13 mini (I want to try mini) and macbook pro 13 with M1X chip here you are?
25)
They are still strong Apple to make me want to buy an iPad mini when I already have a pro mdr
But really it’s way too expensive for something that will just allow you to take notes because it is too small for many other tasks.
But he’s still sexy pic.twitter.com/yrge77IaVh
26)
So, like every year we now have “the best iPhone, the best Apple Watch & the best iPad ever created”… until next year More seriously, we had the right to a good refresh / upgrade. No more no less. https://t.co/IHjo4pxCxY
27)
2001: iPod
2006: MacBook
2007: iPhone & Apple TV
2010: iPad
2015: Apple Watch
2016: AirPods
Am I the only one who thinks that the most amazing Apple products were made before 2010?
Since then, it’s been a gadget…!
Where have the Designers gone?
28)
Good bah dcp the only thing that hyped me vrmt#AppleEvent it’s the iPad Mini it’s really too stylish
29)
Not enough innovation I find personal, it is better to change every 2 years, knowing that apparently now they are more the S so the odd ones like the 11 are not big new things, on the other hand I feel myself on iPad mini, a bit expensive to act as a graph tab
30)
the iPad mini is the star of this keynote
And you, what did you think of this Apple Keynote ? Is one of the products presented caught your eye ? We let you answer this question via our comments area, and if you want to know how it ended the lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games, we let you consult our previous article on the subject.