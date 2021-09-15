new observations reshuffle the cards

New observations of the asteroid Kleopatra have allowed astronomers to more accurately determine its size, mass, the history of its formation, and the orbits of its two moons. The results are just as interesting as how to get there.

By relying on the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory (more commonly known as ESO’s VLT), a team of astronomers ” acquired the sharpest and most detailed images to date of the asteroid Kleopatra “.





Kleopatra is in the main belt

It is not new: its discovery by the Austrian astronomer Johann Palisa dates back to 1880, but its shape – which is not unlike the bone of a dog – in fact ” a truly unique body in our solar system », Explains Franck Marchis. He is an astronomer at the SETI Institute and at the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille, as well as the first author of a scientific publication published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

In order to locate Kleopatra, know that this asteroid orbits the Sun in the main belt located between Mars and Jupiter. There are more than 800,000 objects there, varying in size from a few tens of meters to several hundred kilometers. With its 270 kilometers long, the asteroid of the day is among the largest.

By comparison, Ceres was the largest asteroid (975 km in diameter) in this belt before being classified as a dwarf planet.

The adaptive optics of the VLT to the rescue