Nicki Minaj positive for Covid-19 and reluctant to vaccine for strange reason: “Her testicles swelled”

Nicki Minaj did not understand everything. The American artist questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine against Covid-19 in a series of tweets on Monday, September 13, 2021. She explains that she tested positive for a mild form of the disease. “I was preparing the VMAs then I shot a clip and guess who has the Covid? Do you know what it’s like not being able to kiss or hold your little baby for more than a week? A baby who is only used to his mother?“, she asked on Twitter.

“‘Get vaccinated ‘. Drake just told me he got the Covid with the vaccine so calm down“, continued Nicki Minaj. Fans tell her that unvaccinated people have eleven times more likely to develop a severe form of Covid-19 and die from it, unlike vaccinated people who only develop forms light. “This is not true. I have seen so many people vaccinated with the same symptoms“, she added.





What to explain his absence during the Met Gala, which took place on Monday, September 13 in the evening, in New York. “They want us to get the Met shot. I will do this once I feel like I’ve done enough research. I’m working on it. While waiting for my darlings, be careful. Wear a mask with the two strings that covers the face. Not the one all relaxed “, she then tweets in a lighter tone, before bringing up the case of her cousin from Trinidad.

“He did not want to do the vaccine because his friend who had him had become powerless. His testicles swelled up. His friend was just going to get married and now his fiancée has canceled. Pray for it and be sure, comfortable with your decision“, added Nicki Minaj. Rather open to dialogue and the idea of ​​learning about vaccination, the artist thanked her community for their openness and kindness.

Taken to party by representatives of the Republicans and in a surge of hatred, Nicki Minaj reacted as usual: with a broad laugh and a “eat shit“to homophobic curator Meghan McCain of DailyMail.