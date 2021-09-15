OM: A decision made between Mandanda and Lopez? Sampaoli’s response!

Foot – OM

Posted on September 15, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. by TM

As at PSG, OM is facing a problem with its goalkeepers. Who will be number 1 between Steve Mandanda and Pau Lopez? The question was asked this Wednesday to Jorge Sampaoli.





Undisputed number 1 in the goals of theOM in recent years, Steve Mandanda has seen his status change over the summer. Indeed, Pablo Longoria had been very clear, one of the objectives of the Phocéens was to bring in a new goalkeeper. This was done with the arrival of Pau Lopez, loaned with option to purchase by theAS Rome. An arrival which however poses a problem: the hierarchy of the guards. Who will be number 1 between Mandanda and Lopez ? While the Frenchman started the season as a starter, it was the Spaniard who was on the pitch for the last Ligue 1 meeting against Monaco.

The choice is not yet made!