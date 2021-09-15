OM: negotiations underway for Dieng! – Mercato

Since his magnificent double in Monaco, Bamba Dieng is in the spotlight. The 21-year-old Senegalese is under contract with OM until 2024, but with a very low salary that OM has planned to upgrade. Negotiations, already open before the Monaco match, are currently underway between OM leaders and the player’s representative.

“We have already had several meetings. Discussions revolve around a salary increase and an extension of the contract”, told theAPS Bocar Seck. Dieng could thus extend “one or two years according to modalities which are currently under negotiation”, said the representative of Dieng.

On the Talk Show Monday set (see the video above), Bastien Cordoleani already revealed the information: “It should be noted that these negotiations were planned before the Monaco match, just because he scored twice on Sunday does not mean that we do not pass for amateurs in management!”.





For his part, Romain Canuti warned about not falling into emotion when signing the new upgraded contract. “He deserves a decent remuneration, that would be logical, especially since he becomes almost the attacker n ° 2 behind Milik, but also pay attention to the signal that you send, it is always risky to sign a contract under the blow of emotion. “ Cordoléani answers him: “It will not be the case, because in terms of salary, it really starts from very low.”