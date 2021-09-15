OM-Toulon in National 2: Toulon supporters banned from traveling! – Around OM

Victorious on the field of Jura Sud (0-1) thanks to a goal fromUgo Bertelli, the OM reserve raised its head in the National 2 championship where the young people coached by Maxence Flachez are now in 11th place (out of 16 teams) with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses in 6 games.

This weekend, OM faces Toulon (9th in the standings) at OM Campus on behalf of the 7th day. The match will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. and will be played without the Toulon supporters … who are banned from traveling to Marseille by decision of the Prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhône police!

“The antagonism between independent Marseille supporters and ultra Toulon supporters has caused serious disturbances to public order (…) on the occasion of previous trips (…) these could recur on Saturday”, can we read in the decree published this Wednesday.

The rivalry between OM and Toulon was very strong in the 80s and 90s, before the Var club fell into the anonymity of amateur football. Since then, only the matches against the OM reserve have given Toulon fans the opportunity to rediscover the scent of rivalry with the Olympian club.





Match OM – Sporting Club Toulon Var National 2 this Saturday at #Marseille To #OMCampus

In order to avoid serious disturbances to public order occurring during previous displacements, @ prefpolice13 take an order

People mobilized to enforce these prohibitions pic.twitter.com/NJ8c5rcWKN – Prefect of police of Bouches-du-Rhône (@ prefpolice13) September 15, 2021

To read on the subject: OM training: how the youth teams behave