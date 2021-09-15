on fire against Sporting, Haller equals Marco Van Basten!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Observer’s crazy dream eleven!

It is a first that he will remember for a long time. Barely 68 seconds of play and Sébastien Haller has unlocked his goals counter in the Champions League for his first match in the competition! A little over an hour later, the French striker had three more. A resounding quadruplet that sees him make history …

Indeed, as Opta pointed out, Sébastien Haller became with a hat-trick the tenth player in the history of the Champions League to score three goals for his first match. A record shared with big names like Wayne Rooney or Erling Haaland! But Haller did even better and equal Marco Van Basten, the only player in history to have started with a quadruple!

4 – @HallerSeb is only the second player to score four goals on his UEFA Champions League debut, and the first since Marco van Basten in November 1992 (for AC Milan v Goteborg). Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/bsMPkRWa5K

– OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 15, 2021