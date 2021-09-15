on fire against Sporting, Haller equals Marco Van Basten!

More

    It is a first that he will remember for a long time. Barely 68 seconds of play and Sébastien Haller has unlocked his goals counter in the Champions League for his first match in the competition! A little over an hour later, the French striker had three more. A resounding quadruplet that sees him make history …

    Indeed, as Opta pointed out, Sébastien Haller became with a hat-trick the tenth player in the history of the Champions League to score three goals for his first match. A record shared with big names like Wayne Rooney or Erling Haaland! But Haller did even better and equal Marco Van Basten, the only player in history to have started with a quadruple!

    Ajax Amsterdam striker Sébastien Haller displays stunning form in the game against Sporting Lisbon. After scoring his first four goals in his Champions League debut, Haller has doubled legends.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

