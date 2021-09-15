On Mars, astronauts could build their base with their blood

Admittedly, the cost of the conquest of space is in free fall since the emergence of the private sphere in the race for orbits and stars. But lugging around cinderblocks, bricks and plasterboard in spaceship is still a pretty poor idea when it comes to cost and efficiency – water or food will take up less space and weigh less, making them both elements. more practical to transport over such distances and more useful at destination.

However, and although we must limit the duration of their stay to only a few short years if we want to protect them from significant risks to their health, the future first marsonauts will have to build, on the red planet, a few laboratories. as a floor during the day, and a place to rest in the evening.

To create the concrete necessary for the construction of these basic embryos, they will be able to rely on the soil and Martian dust. But what can be added to this basic element to make it a real building material?

The solutions considered range from the use of polymers produced by insects to good old mushrooms. The recycling of urine had also already been mentioned in the context of a lunar reconquest.

A research team from the University of Manchester went a little further: urine, tears, perspiration, but also and especially the blood of marsonauts, could be used to concoct a kind of mud 2.0, which could then be molded by 3D printers to create building elements.

Blood and tears

The idea in itself is not entirely new. It is even very old: it has long been a question of using animal blood in earthen concrete to strengthen it, a technique in which the Romans, in particular, had become specialists.





In an article titled (in a very British way) “Blood, sweat and tears: extraterrestrial regolith biocomposites with in vivo binders”, scientists have thus demonstrated how human sweat and tears could constitute an excellent adjuvant for the regolith which is formed. found in place by binding to a protein contained in blood, specifically in plasma, serum albumin.

“Scientists are looking to develop viable technologies to produce a concrete-like material on the surface of Mars, but we have never stopped believing that the solution may be found within ourselves,” the research team explain in a press release.

According to her, the robustness of the material created by the integration of serum albumin in Martian dust would be equivalent to that of concrete that we know. Better: by incorporating urea, one of the components of urine, said cement could still gain in resistance.

Their little mixture even has a small name: AstroCrete. Calculations were also made: a crew of six humans could, over a period of two years, provide enough blood, tears, sweat and urine to produce 500 kg of AstroCrete.

This could be part of the composition of a real cob, to bind Martian sandbags or regolith bricks baked on site. In that case, “Each crew member could produce enough AstroCrete to build enough habitat for a new astronaut, doubling the base’s capacity on each mission”.

Ultimately, one can easily imagine that a base built in this way would have the means to accommodate a stable, and the animals that go with it: the start of these farms would mean a possible increase in the supply of blood, and therefore of the ability of human beings to expand their distant little village.