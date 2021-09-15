Paris: possibly victim of arbitration in favor of WStreet

(CercleFinance.com) – The weather is getting worse on the Paris Bourse which ends in decline of -1.04% to 6,583, in a larger volume of 4bn: the CAC40 is slowly but inexorably sinking under the base of the canal of lateral consolidation 6,600 / 6,760 in which he had oscillated for 15 sessions.

The Euro-Stoxx50 is also heavier by almost -1% (Madrid fell by -1.65%) as Wall Street tries to escape a 7th session of decline in 8.

It is not excluded that the US managers came to redeem ‘cash’ on European markets in the second part of the session.

At mid-session, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 clawed + 0.6 to 0.7%, the Nasdaq appreciated by + 0.4% after the publication of a series of economic indicators including the index ‘ Empire State ‘manufacturing growth in the New York region which jumped from 18.3 to 34.3: a significant gain but below the forecasts of economists who expected 48.4 in September.

US industrial production rose 0.4% in August according to the Federal Reserve: activity was cut by -0.3% by the closures of off-shore facilities (Gulf of Mexico) and oil refineries in the South of United States linked to Hurricane Ida.

The industrial capacity utilization rate improved by 0.2 points to 76.4% (this remains 3.2 points below the long-term average).

Import prices in the United States fell 0.3% in August from the previous month, according to the Labor Department, where the consensus expected a rise. Excluding petroleum products, they fell only 0.1% month on month.

For their part, US export prices rose 0.4% last month (+ 0.2% excluding agricultural products). Compared with August 2020, import and export prices rose 9% and 16.8% respectively.





This morning in Europe, investors were able to take note of the inflation figures from Insseeconcerning France: consumer prices increased by 1.9% over 12 months, after + 1.2% in July, an acceleration that The result in particular of the rebound in the prices of manufactured products (+ 1.1% after -1.1%).

Indeed, while the manufacturing industry is currently facing strong demand, companies are struggling to meet their orders due to a shortage of components, recruitment difficulties and low inventory levels.

Note this sharp rise in ‘WTI’ and Brent (+ 3% to $ 72.6 and + 2.7% to $ 75.7 respectively) while inventories of crude oil, fuel and distillates have fallen sharply from September 4 to 11.

On the front of the hexagonal values, the ‘luxury’ leads for the 3rd consecutive time the CAC with Kering and LVMH to -4%, Pernod Ricard also lost -3.5%.

Alstom brings up the rear with -4.7% and is approaching the 30E support zone

BNP Paribas Asset Management indicates that it will take a majority stake in Dynamic Credit Group, a management company in the Netherlands with nine billion euros in assets, specializing in Dutch mortgages and granular loan portfolios.

Capgemini announced Tuesday evening that it had reached an agreement to acquire VariQ, a company that provides software development, cybersecurity and cloud services to US federal departments and agencies, a transaction for which the financial terms are not specified.

Finally, Danone (-1%) announces the success of its partial buyback offer on its hybrid bonds issued on October 30, 2017 for a total amount of 1.25 billion euros, carrying a first coupon of 1.75% and a first repayment option on March 23, 2023.