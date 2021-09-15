In short Compact station wagon From 25 800 € Two PHEV 180 and 225 hp engines

The debate can already be launched, in the great tradition of the brand: which 308 model is the most beautiful, the sedan or the station wagon? The latter is indeed light years from a utility as it presents a dynamic profile with its plunging roof line, its rear fenders with protruding muscles and its double spoiler, the whole fitting perfectly with the long hood and the Aggressive front end shared with the sedan.















</p> <p> dailymotion Peugeot 308 SW (2021): the anti-SUV

Inside, the dashboard is nothing short of spectacular and the evolution compared to the previous generation is colossal. Peugeot has achieved the feat of combining innovative design, with a new generation of 100% 3D i-cockpit, the small steering wheel and a large 10-inch central screen, and practical aspects, with numerous small storage spaces and above all improved ergonomics. . As for the finish, it is overall of good quality.







In terms of equipment, the 308 SW offers a very complete endowment from the entry level and receives on the highest finishes of the latest equipment, such as Matrix lights, a 360 ° camera or (soon) a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system. Comfort is not forgotten with electric, heated and ventilated front seats, laminated front windows and an electric tailgate.















A station wagon is made to take people and / or luggage, and the 308 SW is there in both areas. The longer wheelbase of 57mm and headroom 16mm higher than the sedan directly benefit the knee and head room of rear passengers who are comfortably seated, although the evolution is not. considerable compared to the previous generation. The same goes for loading capacity: 608 liters of loading volume is hardly worse than before, but it is a volume that is in the good average of the category. Of course, we lose 60 liters with the rechargeable hybrid versions but it is very little compared to the competition where the installation of batteries is much more invasive.











When it comes to engines, the 308 SW has at its launch a choice between two 1.2 PureTech petrol with 110 and 130 hp and a 1.5 BlueHDI diesel with 130 hp, but the big news in this register is the arrival of rechargeable hybridization on the model! And the compact station wagon does not do things by halves by offering it in two power levels, 180 or 225 hp. Prices start at € 25,800, or € 1,000 more than the sedan, with a range that is then competitive, with a good price / equipment ratio.





