Philippe Etchebest his sensational reaction to the departure of Michel Sarran

Philippe Etchebest: A few days ago, Michel Sarran announced to everyone’s surprise his departure from the Top Chef jury. On his Instagram account, he simply said that M6 did not want to renew his contract for another year. After the main interested party has spoken on this subject, it’s up to Philippe Etchebest to talk about it. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will tell you exactly what he said. Are you ready ?

Michel Sarran leaves Top Chef

Unmissable character of “Top chef“, Michel Sarran surprised everyone a few days ago. After seven years spent alongside Philippe Etchebest or Hélène Darroze, the chef will no longer participate in the show: ”I have an announcement to make to you, and it concerns Top Chef… I will no longer be part of the jury next season, M6 having decided to change the jury, that’s it.”He notably declared on his Instagram account. In the rest of his message, he thanks the viewers: ”The adventure stops for me. Know one thing: I will truly miss you, but we will definitely meet again. See you soon, thank you all ”.

To replace it, M6 has already made its choice. Indeed, the chain has decided to bring in the youngest three-star chef: Glenn Viel. As a reminder, the latter was regularly one of the chefs called to intervene during the program to offer tests to the candidates. For his part, Michel Sarran does not intend to leave television aside. The chief said in particular that he would continue to make broadcasts. But he has one condition: to find something that suits him.

M6 explains this choice

The departure of Michel Sarran has made many people talk on social networks. Moreover, until then, incomprehension reigned as for this choice which obviously came from the chain. Fortunately, Thomas Valentin, the program director of M6, quickly broke the silence. Indeed, this Monday, September 6, on the airwaves of RTL, the subject returned to the table. And he just said: ”A jury changes. There have already been nine different jurors who have played Top Chef. Michel Sarran was with us for seven years. We thought it was important to move forward and come up with a new way of judging these talented young people.“.





As we told you previously, Michel Sarran is not yet done with television. Moreover, the program director of M6 may already have projects with him: We like him a lot and we discussed other television projects with him. One could quite find it on the antennas of M6 ″. Good news therefore for fans of the chef. It remains to be seen now, on which program we can find it. For that, we will have to wait a little longer.

Philippe Etchebest speaks on the departure of Michel Sarran

This Monday, September 13, it’s the turn of another member of the jury Top chef to react to the departure of Michel Sarran: Philippe Etchebest. In an interview with our colleagues from Star TV, he looked back on the years spent with his friend:“We shared a lot with Michel for seven years, said the star of Kitchen nightmare. We had a real bond because we loved to stay up ” he said in particular.

And if the chef obviously takes great pleasure in evolving on television, he has also prepared for the day when it will stop for him too. He stated :“I have always said: ‘TV is a parenthesis that has opened and will close.’ Afterwards, these are the choices of the channel that must be respected, but I have lived a great adventure at his side“.



