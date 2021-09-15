Pierre Hurmic’s announcements

Walking, cycling, public transport take the lion’s share to the detriment of the car

Pierre Hurmic unveiled this Wednesday, September 15 the main lines of its travel action plan. And it’s a big turn of the wheel… towards soft mobility. “The peaceful city is not a city without a car, but a city that is not designed by and for the car,” explains the mayor. He defends “a more equitable sharing of the streets which have become roads”.

All Bordeaux goes at 30 km / h

From January 2022, the maximum authorized speed for cars will be 30 km / h. With the exception of a few axes, 90% of the city will be subject to this regime, both inside and outside the boulevards, against 37% today.

More safety, less nuisance, argues the mayor, but also a better sharing of space with bicycles, pedestrians and new uses (scooters…). All the roads will be reconfigured: narrowing of the lanes in favor of cycle lanes, extension of sidewalks, revegetation.

The mayor intends to “appease” the neighborhoods. For this the place of the car will significantly decline.

The pedestrian sector is expanding

In this logic, new traffic plans by district will be put in place to deter through traffic. In the city center, the pedestrian sector will increase from 40 to 65 hectares by 2023. The Camille-Jullian, Pey-Berland and Victor-Hugo car parks will remain accessible by car. The town hall announces, in this future perimeter, “a strict application of the rule” for deliveries.

Neighborhoods will also experiment with pedestrianization, such as Place des Chartrons and rue Notre-Dame, which will be pedestrianized by 2023.





The “street for children” program (ban on driving in front of schools) will also gain momentum. Eight new schools are affected this year (in addition to the existing seven). Objective: 80% of schools fitted out by 2026.

Note that Sunday without a car, once a month, in the hypercentre, will be extended to the eight districts of the city between 10 and 6 p.m. First test, Sunday, September 19.

Public transport, bicycles, walking

The town hall intends to press on the accelerator on alternatives to the car: “Most of the districts are located less than 4 km from Place Pey-Berland”, explains Pierre Hurmic. This will be based on better service by public transport. But also on the march, by creating organized routes.

One million euros will be devoted to the district of Caudéran alone to redevelop the sidewalks For cycling, 28 km of cycling facilities will be carried out, to which is added a parking plan, and a network of the city in service stations bike.

Free floating is going to be turned around: compulsory parking areas, limitation of the number of operators and stricter specifications.

Paid parking everywhere

No more Saint-Augustin and Caudéran exceptions, paid parking will apply throughout the city. The 52 pass, for a second vehicle, a craftsman or a visit, is permanent. Just like the blue zones in front of the shops (one hour of free parking). The professional rate will be extended.

In connection with Metpark, attractive rates for residents will be set up in covered car parks to free up the roads. Example: night package at 35 euros per month (-50%). The Mériadeck car park will offer a night and weekend subscription at 20 euros per month.