Pixel 6 Pro: Google’s luxurious Android 12 smartphone is almost entirely revealed

If the Google Pixel 6 Pro should not be formalized before the second half of October, it turns out that multiple information leaks make its technical sheet an open secret. We take stock of what we already know about this smartphone.

When Google decides to finally formalize the Pixel 6 Pro, one wonders what the company will still have to say about it. Indeed, XDA Developers today unveils many details from the alleged terminal data sheet which should be presented in mid-October, accompanied by the Google Pixel 6.

Google Pixels 6 Pro: the details of the characteristics

As one can easily imagine, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the top model of this upcoming new collection. XDR Developers notably reveals that it will be equipped with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and that its minimum amount of storage space should be 128 GB. A 5000 mAh battery is also expected, and it should have the functionality “Battery Share”, or Google’s reverse charge technology. In practice, the Android 12 terminal should be able to be used as an induction charging station with compatible devices.

Source: XDA Developers

The screen size of the Google Pixels 6 Pro is not yet known, however, the source of the site indicates that it will be able to display a definition of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and enjoy a refresh rate of 120 Hz at 1440p, which turns out to be ambitious. To save battery, it should be possible to switch to a refresh rate between 10 and 30Hz.

The 5G millimeter should be there, at least in the United States, as well as the WiFi 6E. We know that a 5G modem designed by Samsung will be there. As for the SoC, Google will use its in-house model, named Google Tensor : this information was also made official by the manufacturer in August. On the other hand, the GPU was unveiled by mistake by Google last May: except surprise, it should be the ARM Mali-G78, which is found in particular in the Galaxy S21.





Source: Jon Prosser (concept)

A largely unveiled photo part

On the side of the photo, which has always been one of the points valued by Google within its Pixel range, we can expect three sensors at the level of the main camera: a sensor Samsung Isocell GN1 of 50 megapixels, an ultra wide-angle Sony IMX386 of 12 megapixels and a telephoto lens Sony IMX586 of 48 megapixels. A captor Sony IMX 663 of 12 megapixels would be present at the front, to ensure the selfie part. The Google Tensor SoC should ensure high hardware performance on the photo side, to support the various sensors. XDA Developers mentions in particular the presence of a “baby mode” and a motion blur generator.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro made official in October

To fill in the holes in the Google Pixel 6 Pro data sheet, it will probably take a few weeks, unless other information leaks before the Google conference. This one could, once again according to rumors, be held on Tuesday 19 October.

