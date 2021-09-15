Please note, in 15 days you will need a passport to travel to the United Kingdom

As a result of Brexit, national identity cards will no longer be valid as travel documents.

Announced a year ago, this is a big change for tourists and business travelers from Europe and Switzerland to the UK.

From October 1, in 15 days, it will no longer be possible to use your identity card to enter the country. The passport becomes compulsory. This is one of the many consequences of the effective Brexit since the start of the year.

The document must also be valid for the duration of the stay. For a stay of more than 6 months, depending on the reasons for the trip (in particular to work), you will also need a visa. An online form makes it possible to verify this obligation.

Some exceptions

Exceptions are nevertheless foreseen, the identity card will be accepted until December 31, 2025:





for French residents in the United Kingdom (date prior to January 1, 2021) who have validated their status through the EU settlement system

for holders of a family permit from the EU Settlement Program to join family in the UK

for holders of a cross-border worker permit

The rules for entering the country are expected to evolve further. According to the VisitBritain site, “the government will introduce an electronic travel authorization system by the end of 2024, as part of plans to ensure that everyone coming to the UK has permission to travel. do it before their trip “.