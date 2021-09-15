polemic on the price of seats in her room, she explains

Photo credits: Bestimage

Vanessa Paradis launches 48 years the indit challenge to shine on the boards. With the force of conviction that she puts into each of her projects, whether music or film, the artist made her debut on Tuesday evening in the play “Maman” by Samuel Benchetrit, her husband. the civil status, where it gives the replica Eric Elmosnino and Flix Moati. She plays the role of a very sensitive and mysterious woman in a couple who will meet a young man near a taxi, at nightfall, and be asked a question that will link their destinies. An artwork sumptuous according to the main interest. I have never been so nervous in my life! The scene, I know and I adore a. But now, I don’t have the music to wrap me around and support me. It’s me, us, to support a magnificent text in a sublime theater which has finally reopened. It’s exciting and scary at the same time explains Vanessa Paradis in the columns of JDD, she who drinks thyme herbal teas and the vocal cords warm up in order to be physically ready to go on stage for four months: I have never faced such a pace, except my very first lap which went wrong … I’m going to need endurance .

“Maybe these places will allow him to survive”

If Vanessa Paradis was given a standing ovation on the night of the premiere, a controversy was born on social networks to be outraged at the high price of certain seats. The Paradise effect according to Internet users, who denounce a play that is inaccessible to the general public with tickets approaching 100 euros. Indeed, some are very expensive. They are 98 euros and correspond to the golden square, or only 60 seats out of the 790 of the theater! What we say less is that there are 10 euros replied the interpreter of “Kiev”. She regrets that she is personally blamed for the implementation of these tariffs on which she has no control. I have nothing to do with it and I find it quite distasteful to be blamed she underlines, before recalling the crisis going through the cultural sector during the pandemic: It is a private theater, which does not receive any subsidy. He will reopen with our room and maybe these expensive places will allow him to survive .

“I don’t want to do shows for the rich”

Again questions on the subject by the Parisian, Vanessa Paradis sees red. Oh, you’re not going to do it! There are 700 seats in the theater, there are 60 98 euros (160 in reality according to the Parisian, editor’s note). Can’t talk about all the other places that aren’t that price? annoys the star. She assures that she had not been made aware before the media brought up this controversy: I found out once it was done. I am so focused on the work to be successful, I did not ask for the price of the seats .

At the insistence of the journalist, the singer admitted to having t interlocated . I am not the one who sets the prices and who will earn money on these places. For my concerts, I take care of everything and take great care that they are not expensive, I don’t want to do shows for the rich, but for everyone. I sing for two hours and next to 35 euros. It’s true that I was a little shocked, but I don’t know the world of theater she added. And the actress to take the defense of the Edouard-VII theater: I’m not sure it’s about making billions, maybe saving it, this theater .