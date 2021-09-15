Pope Francis uses trip to Hungary and Slovakia to silence rumors about his health

On the plane that brought him to Budapest, Sunday, September 12, Pope Francis first surprised, declaring, very hesitant: “This flight has … I don’t know … a little farewell air”. Except that it was not his own, but those of the travel organizer and the company Alitalia, which has always accompanied the Pope but, in great financial difficulty, will soon disappear.

François is not ready to say goodbye. When asked how he is on Monday, September 13, the day after a first day of intense travel in Hungary, he answers: “I’m still alive”. The declaration sounds like a tackle to those who want to see him let go of his pontificate. This summer, conservative media started the rumor as the 84-year-old Pope was undergoing colon surgery. Enough to fuel the hypothesis of a conclave to elect a new sovereign pontiff.

In great shape throughout the four-day trip, during which he gave twelve speeches and visited five cities, Pope Francis was also aware of his limitations. “Please excuse me for talking sitting down but I’m not fifteen anymore”, he thus slipped in Bratislava (Slovakia). During his visits, the crowds were less dense than expected because of the Covid-19: only half of the adult Slovak population is vaccinated and only those who had their two doses were admitted during the gatherings.





Accompanied by his doctor and two nurses, François was able to celebrate a mass for two hours, hold a gathering under the sun with young people, improvise and stop to exchange. His trip ended with an open-air mass in front of 50,000 people on Wednesday at the Marian shrine of Sastin. He will fly again in a little over a month to Scotland, then to Malta, Cyprus and Greece, before his 85 years and a future trip to Lebanon.