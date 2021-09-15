Prepare your iPhone, iOS 15 is coming in a few days!

The new version of the iPhone operating system is coming in a few days, on September 20.

Shortly after Apple’s back-to-school keynote and its many new features, including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7, the Cupertino company is preparing to launch the final version of its new version of iOS on September 20.

The good news is, you won’t have to buy a new iPhone 13 to enjoy it. iOS 15 will indeed be available on all iPhone since the iPhone 6S, released almost six years ago anyway. Here are all compatible models:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone SE 1st and 2nd generation

iPod Touch 7th generation

iOS 15 offers a large number of new features, including the new Concentration mode to reduce requests during the day, a new notification center, the arrival of “Live Text” to copy and paste text from ‘a photo, a redesign of many apps such as Maps, Weather or Safari, or even new features in iMessage and FaceTime.





This September 20, iOS 15 will be offered in final version, just like iPadOS 15, its equivalent for the Apple tablet. The latter offers some new features, such as Quick Note, the arrival of widgets on the home screen or Universal Control. This impressive function, allowing you to display the pointer of your Mac under macOS Monterey on your iPad, will however not be available from the launch of iPadOS 15.