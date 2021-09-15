Prince Harry turns 37: royal family shares unaffected message

As Prince Harry turns 37 on Wednesday (September 15th), the British royal family have shared messages that don’t really show the best sympathy for the Duke of Sussex.

Icy birthday for Prince Harry? Cold with the royal family for several months, the Duke of Sussex is now installed in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. A new life for the couple, far from London, but also from the monarchy of which they do not miss an opportunity to denounce the undersides, and the setbacks that a role of senior member in the royal family can involve. So much so that some do not seem to digest what they consider an affront, which is somewhat felt in the birthday messages addressed to the prince harry, Wednesday September 15.

On social networks, several members of the royal family have not forgotten this date, and posted sober messages, somewhat devoid of affect. Like that of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who were satisfied with a photo of the prince harry with simply written “Happy Birthday Prince Harry” and a balloon emoji. Recently converted to gifs, Elizabeth II has innovated somewhat by adding cheerful touches to her message, with balloons and birthday cakes, as well as several photos of her grandson from the time of his engagements for the Windsors. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have published shots of the Duke of Sussex, including two of him posing alongside his father.

Prince Harry soon reunited with the royal family

A delicate attention, however, from the royal family, which has not always been very warm towards the prince harry during his occasional returns to the UK. Twice this year, the Duke of Sussex has indeed made the solo trip without Meghan Markle to attend the funeral of Prince Philip, but also to pay tribute to Lady Diana last July. Events where he tried a complicit approach with his brother William, with whom he will soon pay tribute to their grandfather in a documentary to mark what would have been his 100th year.

