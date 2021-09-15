Privateer Space: Steve Wozniak with his head in the stars

No more computers, smartphones, GPS beacons or online training. What occupies “Woz” today is a space company that he has just co-founded.

If he will necessarily keep an eye on the presentation of the iPhone 13, Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, has rather his head in the air lately. For good reason, he announced last weekend that he had set up a new company called Privateer Space, which seems to want to rush into the emerging space tourism market.

For now, we unfortunately have no information about the ambitions of this company. Just as we do not know which investors are ready to follow Steve Wozniak in this new challenge, everything related to space research requires huge amounts of funds. Only clue slipped by “Woz”, which promises more information in the days to come: “This company will be different from the others”.

By taking a look at the teaser broadcast on YouTube, we learn that Steve Wozniak co-founded Privateer Space with one of his former acolytes, Alex Fielding, with whom he had already set up WoZ (Wheels of Zeus), a company specializing in beacons. GPS.

Does Steve Wozniak really have a concept capable of competing with companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin or Virgin Galactic, already far ahead? We should be fixed quickly.