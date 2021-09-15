PS5: after the controller, another accessory confirmed in the black color “Midnight Black”

Will we one day have a black PS5? While Sony is still making players wait, the company confirms the imminent arrival of a new accessory in this precise color: the Pulse 3D headset.

The PS5 was not announced alone: ​​alongside it, Sony immediately unveiled many accessories such as a remote control, a charging station for the controllers or even Pulse 3D headphones. It is the latter that we are talking about today since the Japanese giant has just confirmed via the PlayStation Blog the imminent arrival of a new black edition.

An already well-known two-tone tone

More precisely, this is the color “Midnight Black”, the same one that covered the DualSense several months ago. Like the controller, the Pulse 3D will therefore sport two different shades of black, one matte and the other brighter. This version will be released from next month, in October, at a specific date and a price not yet revealed. As a reminder, the “standard” model (therefore white) is sold at the base price of 99.99 euros.

The Pulse 3D headset was created with the ultimate in compatibility with the PS5, in particular to match perfectly with the 3D audio of the white monolith. Sony has also made it possible to adjust the sound with precision thanks to an equalizer specially designed for Pulse 3D, with even the three preset modes of “Standard”, “Bass Boost” or “Shooter”.





Of course, count on us to keep you informed of the price and the release date, as soon as the information becomes official.

