PS5: the remake of a game unveiled by mistake by PlayStation?

As a THQ Nordic event looms on Friday to celebrate the studio’s 10th anniversary, it looks like one of the games for the night has already been revealed. A leak in particular due to the Twitter page of PlayStation.

It was yesterday afternoon that the news spread. In a tweet published by PlayStation but then deleted, the manufacturer announced the likely return of Crypto (well, its clone) via Destroy All-Humans 2 – Reprobed in a remake of the title from 2006, to be released on PlayStation 5. Alongside the tweet, it is also a two-minute trailer that illustrates the range of weapons of the little alien as well as the sets of the game installed in San Francisco. The end of the trailer also indicates that it’s THQ Nordic and Black Forest, already behind the Destroy All-Humans remake released last year.

Image retrieved by IGN



Nevertheless, the tweet was quickly deleted because it was probably too early: THQ Nordiq is hosting a live this Friday, to celebrate the 10 years of the studio. The event will be presented by Geoff Keighley (host of the Opening Night Live and the Summer Game Show). We can expect six new games presented with the “return of legendary franchises and the sequel to beloved games“, can we read on the description of the event.

Still, if this leak offers serious arguments, other inaccuracies should be noted such as the presence of the game on other media: the remake of the first episode was released on PC, Xbox One and PS4. In any case, we must therefore await the event of THQ with a grain of salt. It is scheduled for Friday at 9:00 p.m. French time.