PSG football – PSG cheats, Tebas reveals the evidence

In yet another media outing against Paris Saint-Germain, La Liga president Javier Tebas has, according to him, proved that Parisians do not respect financial fair play. Unlike Real Madrid whose management would be perfect.

We have to believe that the letter sent last week has not changed anything. In an official letter, Paris Saint-Germain replied curtly to Javier Tebas asking him to stop his incessant criticism. Except that the president of La Liga makes fun of the annoyance of the vice-champion of France. Because once again, the Spanish press relays new words from the leader who openly accuses the Ile-de-France club of circumventing the rules of financial fair play.





Tebas persists on PSG

“ Real Madrid have the capacity to do whatever they want. He can never be PSG because PSG is cheating, released Javier Tebas. They have a payroll close to 600 million euros in a championship where TV rights have fallen by 40%. In terms of sponsorship, it is impossible for PSG to touch on average 30% more than Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barça … Real Madrid will not be PSG because it does not enter the cheating game, and this is not a state club. This is one of the problems in football. “

Then the boss of the Spanish championship defended his two top names announced in difficulty. ” Neither Real Madrid nor Barça are ruined, he certified. There are at least 80% of clubs in Europe which are in a worse situation. As for Real Madrid, I think it is the club that has managed the pandemic best, with enormous rigor in managing its payroll. “For his part, the sporting director Leonardo once again assured Canal + that Paris Saint-Germain respected the rules, and this does not matter what Javier Tebas says, who speaks” to make people talk about him and La Liga, at a time when she is not in very good health. “