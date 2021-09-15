PSG guaranteed to hit the jackpot even in the event of a disaster

The Champions League can pay off big. The mastodons of the football planet never hide it by making their provisional budgets elsewhere. A qualification for the cup with big ears indeed ensures significant income to the clubs concerned. Paris Saint-Germain is no exception to the rule of course. Recently, the future bonuses received by our French representatives in the three European competitions were unveiled. And PSG integrates the very closed circle of the best-off clubs in this little game.

As revealed The Parisian, the residents of the Parc des Princes are already guaranteed to win at least 70.83 million euros even before having started the competition! These break down as follows: the formation chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will receive 15.64 million euros as a bonus for participation in the group stage of the Champions League. The 32 qualifying clubs will receive the same amount.





A hell of a jackpot even in the event of a nightmarish scenario

If the worst scenario happened for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, namely six defeats against Brugge, RB Leipzig and Manchester City, the latter would miss the bonuses of result, that is to say 930,000 euros the draw and 2.8 million the victory. Paris SG would also see the qualifying bonus for the round of 16 pass under their nose, or 9.6 million euros. But that Parisian supporters rest assured, their favorite team can rely on its good UEFA ranking over the past ten years.

Thus, thanks to the coefficient calculated in relation to its performances in European competitions, the Ile-de-France club, currently seventh, would receive a jackpot of 29.56 million euros. Finally, the ultimate financial windfall will come from market shares which in fact represent the value of TV rights in the country of the clubs concerned. The PSG which will share the booty with the LOSC, will recover a nice sum, and this even if the adventure ended abruptly and the Mastiffs spun in the final. According to the Sport Business Observatory, Paris Saint-Germain would be guaranteed to pocket 25.63 million euros. We would therefore arrive at the famous 70.83 million euros announced in the preamble to this paper. Quite logically, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and his collaborators expect much better than the announced amount …