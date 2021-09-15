PSG held in check by Club Bruges

A few hours before the big boys, the U19s of Paris Saint-Germain were also competing against the U19s of Club Bruges. A meeting that the Parisians managed to take in hand with the opening of the score signed Djeidi Gassama, perfectly launched by Xavi Simons, half an hour into the game (0-1, 30th). Unfortunately for the young Ile-de-France residents, Romeo Vermant came to equalize during added time of the first period (1-1, 45th + 1). Upon returning from the locker room, the hosts of the match then tried to force the decision. But Paris could count on its porter.





In the 73rd minute, double stop from Denis Franchi who saved his family. The Parisian goalkeeper was also on fire since he pushed back a new alert in the 78th minute. Finally, deliverance came from Xavi Simons. Already decisive passer in the first period, the Parisian midfielder saw his shot deflected into his own goal by Lynnt Audoor (1-2, 79th). That is what the Red and Blue believed. But that was before they were once again caught on a corner by Hautekiet (2-2, 88th). In the standings, PSG and Bruges are tied for first (1 point), pending the result of the match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig.