PSG: Tebas responds to Leonardo!

Tired by the acidic and repeated media outings of the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain, Leonardo, replied Tuesday by ensuring that the club of the capital respects the rules of financial fair play of the UEFA while slipping a spade in La Liga, not necessarily “in very good health” (see the 01h11 news). Words that visibly struck the Spanish leader, who gave it a layer this Wednesday on the sidelines of a commercial event.





“Real Madrid will never be able to be like PSG because Real Madrid do not cheat. PSG will. (…) I said that Spanish football is not ruined. Neither Madrid nor Barcelona. minus 80% of the clubs in Europe which are much worse. As for Real Madrid, I think it is the club that has managed the pandemic the best, with enormous rigor in their salary expenditure. Real Madrid have the ability to do what he wants. a can never be the PSG because the PSG cheats. They have a salary charge close to 600 million euros, which is impossible “, again asserted Tebas …

Read 10.034 times – by Romain Lantheaume on 09/15/2021 at 1:54 p.m.



