Psicobloc accident: two climbers die in Mallorca PlanetGrimpe

A tragic deep-water accident took place this Tuesday, September 14 in Mallorca. Two climbers were found lifeless in the water.

It was on the Cala Sa Nau spot in Mallorca that the drama took place. Two climbers were found dead in the water after being swept away in a landslide.

Although the exact causes of the accident are still being investigated, initial research indicates that the two climbers are believed to have died from a landslide that occurred while they were setting off to climb.

A swimmer alerted authorities in the early afternoon after finding the body of one of the climbers floating in the water. Once there, rescuers discovered the body of the second climber. Unfortunately, the two men could not be resuscitated. Authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the details of the crash and why the two climbers fell into the water.

This terrible news was relayed by climber Iker Pou, used to climbing in the area.