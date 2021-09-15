Rangers-OL (Europa League) – Steven Gerrard thinks of Gérard Houllier: “I hope he will look at us from up there”

As in 2007, Olympique Lyonnais will meet Glasgow Rangers in the European Cup this Thursday. Even if the two teams will face each other in the framework of the Europa League this time, Steven Gerrard, the coach of the reigning Scottish champion, paid tribute on Thursday to Gérard Houllier, the former technician of the ‘OL then advisor to President Jean-Michel Aulas, who died last December at the age of 73. A special man for Steven Gerrard because it was the Frenchman who threw him into the deep end in the Premier League in 1998.

He was more than a trainer to me

“Hope Gerard will watch Rangers-Lyon from up there“Said the former Anfield idol at a press conference on Wednesday.”He was more than a coach for me, he made me a better player, a better person, a better leader, he clarified. I wish he had been here this Thursday. It was he who started me, thanks to him I learned a lot. The day I learned of his death, I was very sad. I hope he will be proud of both teams. “





In 2001, the two men marched on Europe by winning five titles: the FA Cup, the League Cup, the UEFA Cup (editor’s note: the Europa League), the European Supercup and the Community Shield.

