rating apps bother

A second legal setback took place for Yuka. The application, which notes the nutritional quality of food, has lost in the face of a pork-butchery manufacturer. She is condemned for denigration of the products.

In four years of existence, Yuka has become essential for 16 million users. The application is intended to be both a transparency tool for them, and a means of exerting pressure on manufacturers. She was nevertheless taken to court by a charcuterie manufacturer, and has just been convicted. The Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône) commercial court has just banned Yuka from qualifying nitrites in ham as carcinogenic. A victory for the federation of delicatessen caterers.





To help consumers make their choice, there are applications like Yuka, but also the Nutri-Score indicator, set up by the health authorities. Journalist Chloé Tixier was on the 19/20 set to discuss this indicator. “We see this logo more and more in our supermarkets, and it’s very easy to use: a scale of five colors, from green to red, with grades from A to E which indicate the quality of the food”, reported the journalist. This indicator clearly influences the purchasing habits of consumers. Some manufacturers adapt and go so far as to modify their recipes. But not all play the game.

