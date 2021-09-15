Real snatch victory on Inter / C1 / Gr.D / Inter-Real Madrid (0-1) / SOFOOT.com

Winner of the shock of Group D against Inter (0-1), this Wednesday evening in Giuseppe-Meazza, Real Madrid took a very good option in the race for first place in the group against Nerazzurri. A victory snatched in the last moments thanks to Camavinga and Rodrygo, both came into play in the second half.

By Fabien Gelinat

Goals: Rodrygo (89e) for Real

Carlo Ancelotti may have offered the best definition of winning coaching this Wednesday evening at Giuseppe-Meazza. Abused, Real Madrid finally snatched victory from Inter (0-1), in this shock of this first day of Group D of the Champions League. A goal scored in the last moments of the meeting thanks to Rodrygo and Camavinga, two players who entered the field a few minutes earlier.





No goal, but a lot of fun

No round of observation in this duel between cadors: Real takes the game on its own from the first minutes before suffering interist lightning. Edin Džeko asks Thibaut Courtois for the first time with a cross shot, followed in stride by Milan Škriniar, whose head grazes the crossbar of the Belgian goalkeeper (9e). The thrill caused by Casemiro (14e), whose strike from 25 meters comes to shave the left post of Samir Handanovič does not stimulate the Merengues who suffer and rely as much on their goalkeeper, impeccable in front of Lautaro Martínez and Džeko (37e, 38e), that the lack of precision of the duo of interior attackers (19e, 43e). What frustrate the supporters of Inter despite a clear domination of their team in a fast-paced and high-quality first period.

Camavinga and Rodrygo, the winning coaching from Ancelotti

Always so crazy, this meeting remains however weaned from goal after the locker room, the fault of an exceptional and decisive Škriniar twice against Vinícius Júnior (49e, 87e), while Džeko stumbles again on a boiling Courtois (54e). And what had to happen happened. Unable to succeed in the last gesture, Simone Inzaghi’s men are finally punished at the very end of the meeting. The assassins ? Two players who entered the game a few minutes earlier: Eduardo Camavinga – who extends his dream debut in the white jersey – in the role of the passer and Rodrygo in that of the goalscorer after a collective action of all beauty (0-1, 89e). Superior (18 shots to 12, but only 5 on target to 2), Inter can bite their fingers and let slip the three points of victory at Real Madrid, clinic, at the end of a high-level meeting. A way for the Madrilenians to already assuage their superiority in this group D where the first place should be played between these two teams.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovič – Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian (Dumfries, 55e), Barella (Vecino, 84e), Brozović, Çalhanoğlu (Vidal, 65e), Perišić (Dimarco, 55e) – Džeko, Martínez (Correa, 65e). Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois, Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, Alaba – Valverde, Casemiro, Modrić (Camavinga, 80e) – Vázquez (Rodrygo, 65e), Benzema, Júnior (Asensio, 90e). Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

