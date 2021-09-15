Renault unveils the restyled Trafic

At the end of 2020, Renault unveiled the restyling of Trafic adapted to passenger transport (Combi, SpaceClass). It was therefore necessary to wait nearly a year for the update to also benefit the utility, which is more important in terms of sales.

This overhaul comes seven years after the launch of the third generation of Trafic. It is important in order to maintain sales for several more years, as utilities always have a very long life cycle.

Traffic thus receives a whole new face. The less plunging and generously ribbed hood gives the impression of more robustness. The optics go up less towards the windshield. They form part of the wide radiator grille. There are new hubcaps and brand new 17-inch rims.







But the biggest change there is on the inside. The dashboard has been completely revised, with more refined shapes that bring the Trafic upmarket. In the center, there is a new 8-inch touchscreen, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Traffic finally has up-to-date connectivity! He also wins an induction smartphone charger. Magazine doors have widened armrests.





Traffic always emphasizes tips. He wins a drawer-style glove box. The center passenger backrest can be folded up to transform the cabin into a mobile office or lunch room. The van version is available in two lengths and two heights, with useful volumes varying from 5.8 to 8.9 m3. In the L2 version, a hatch in the partition provides a loading length of 4.15 meters.







Restyling is an opportunity to make up a good part of the delay in terms of equipment. The Trafic finally adopts adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, active emergency braking, recognition of road signs with overspeed warning or even front, rear and side parking aids.

Under the hood, there are four diesel engines, from 110 to 170 hp. The 150 and 170 hp models can be combined with an EDC dual-clutch transmission. Available to order today, the restyled Trafic will hit the road at the end of 2021.