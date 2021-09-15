Rocksmith +: the guitar learning game pushes back its live

Presented at E3 2021 by Ubisoft, Rocksmith + was expected on PC this summer and on consoles this fall after a closed beta organized on the game. A release postponed yesterday by Ubisoft.

We will therefore have to wait until next year before warming the fingers and the speakers. Via a press release published on Twitter and on its official website, Ubisoft announced yesterday to postpone the release of Rocksmith + to 2022. The studio explains that it wants to take more time to “take into account as much as possible the comments of users of our closed beta (which took place between June 12 and July 22, editor’s note) “:

Announced at the Ubisoft Forward organized during E3 2021, Rocksmith + contrasts with traditional gaming experiences. Here, it is about learning to play the electric or acoustic guitar via the video game. : all you have to do is plug in your guitar and play the notes that appear on the screen (like a Guitar Hero or a Rockband) on various titles of your choice. On this subject, Ubisoft promises a catalog “evolving“but also different tools like”real-time evaluation as well as personalized recommendations“.





Rocksmith + is therefore expected on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series for the year 2022.

Source: Ubisoft