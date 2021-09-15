Ryobi R18PD3-215S review: a screwdriver that hits well

Like the vast majority of Ryobi tools, the R18PD3 sports an easily identifiable look, mixing yellow and gray plastics. The assembly does not suffer from any false notes and the drill seems sturdy. We can hardly blame the brand for not having better protected the crankcase with more rubber parts.

The R18PD3 is no heavier than its cousin the R18PDBL, despite the use of a larger carbon engine. With 1.3 kg without battery, the Japanese machine does not, however, rank in the featherweight category of the market. When equipped with a 1.5 Ah battery, its weight climbs to 1.7 kg. A high weight compared to competitors like the Bosch Professional GSB 18V-55 which tops out at 1.45 kg with a larger capacity battery. The batteries in the One + range are also rather large and make the drill / screwdriver lose maneuverability.

The handle of the R18PD3 is quite wide. Small hands will find it more difficult to hold it firmly, despite a grip extended to almost the entire surface. This grip is slightly less catchy than the one found on the model brushless R18PDBL. The trigger which makes it possible to vary the speed of rotation offers a correct progression, but lacks some additional stages for greater precision. The direction of rotation reverser does not come out very far from the body of the screwdriver, which makes it difficult to analyze its position without looking at it.

The self-clamping chuck can accommodate drills with shanks no larger than 13 mm in diameter, like the majority of its competitors. If it fulfills its role by effectively tightening the drills, the chuck remains covered with plastic. A not very durable material for such a stressed part. The lighting of the area in which we are working is provided by a led placed at the foot of the handle.

Two rings make it possible to independently manage the tightening torque and the operating mode (screwing, drilling or percussion). Both are easy to handle and stay in place. The gear selector, placed on top of the drill, is also easy to use and slides smoothly from one position to another.

One + batteries are among the most convenient to remove and insert into drills. Just press the buttons on either side of the battery to release it. We can still blame them for their larger than average format. The latest generation Ryobi One + batteries have 4 LEDs indicating their charge level.