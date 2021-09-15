Samsung RF65A967FSR multi-door refrigerator review: perfection on all fronts

As always with Samsung, the Korean manufacturer is working to take care of the finishes of its multi-door refrigerator entirely covered with aluminum, slightly sensitive to fingerprints. The doors are flat, the handles are integrated; the design is minimalist, refined and cannot in any way clash in a kitchen.

Partly for this reason, Samsung relegated the water and ice dispenser inside its multi-door. It is accessed from the left door of the machine, which, like LG’s InstaView, allows quick access to one of the refrigerator compartments by bringing in as little hot air as possible. This design door-in-door avoids the loss of cold air and therefore of consuming too much.

From this space, we have access to two shelves where we can store the food we use regularly: bottles, butter, ketchup or eggs. Below, the Samsung RF65A967FSR provides a water carafe and an automatic dispenser. But the handle that provides access to this first door is not necessarily very easy to access. It’s quite small – you can barely slide two fingers in – and well hidden under the main door. To avoid cluttering the doors, the electronic thermostat is also installed inside the cavity and allows access to many settings including the temperature between 1 ° C and 7 ° C for the refrigerator and between -14 ° C and -24 ° C for the freezer (in steps of 1 ° C). This interface also allows you to launch the rapid refrigeration and freezing modes or even the vacation mode.

To configure the various settings, use the right and left arrows to scroll through the options and confirm them with the validation key. This system is inevitably less intuitive than the control panel of the Haier HTF-520IP7 on which the commands are written in full. Finally, note that this refrigerator joins the large family of connected devices from the Korean manufacturer and is therefore stamped Samsung SmartThings. By connecting the multiport to the home’s wifi network, it is possible to take control of the refrigerator from your smartphone. The user will then be able to define the temperature in the various cavities and access certain maintenance information. This model naturally provides for an alarm which signals a door that is open for too long. After one minute of opening, the device emits a series of beeps until the door is closed.





Tariff positioning requires, there is not one but three cooling circuits (Triple Cooling) which allow the temperature and humidity to be controlled independently in the 3 compartments (refrigerator, convertible zone and freezer) and prevent odors from mixing. . These circuits distribute No Frost cold (also called ventilated) which has the advantage of preventing the formation of frost by diffusing very dry air. Indeed, the presence of ice in a refrigerator, including in a freezer, is far from ideal since it forms an insulating layer which will require more intense operation of the cold circuit to maintain an equal temperature. In this, energy consumption is necessarily impacted. But No Frost cold is not necessarily ideal either since it generally tends to dry out food. The refrigerator compartment has an overall volume of 397 liters, which should easily be sufficient for a family of 4. This space is divided into three large trays (adjustable in height) which will easily store serving dishes or casseroles inside. There are also two drawers in which it is possible to store vegetables or meat. Finally, three shelves equip each of the doors, which makes it possible to store a large number of bottles and to forgive the absence of a bottle holder. On the other hand, we regret that no shelf is covered with a small lid, which would have been wise to prevent the butter from absorbing odors from the refrigerator. In the freezer space, which has a volume of 250 liters, the space is divided into two parts of 41 cm. In each part, we find two shelves, two drawers and two shelves, which leaves enough to freeze in large quantities. Behind the left door, we find two ice cube trays (one for the big ones, one for the little ones) accessorized with a plastic shovel to use: the attention to detail we tell you.