Samsung RF65A967FSR multi-door refrigerator review: perfection on all fronts

As always with Samsung, the Korean manufacturer is working to take care of the finishes of its multi-door refrigerator entirely covered with aluminum, slightly sensitive to fingerprints. The doors are flat, the handles are integrated; the design is minimalist, refined and cannot in any way clash in a kitchen.
Partly for this reason, Samsung relegated the water and ice dispenser inside its multi-door. It is accessed from the left door of the machine, which, like LG’s InstaView, allows quick access to one of the refrigerator compartments by bringing in as little hot air as possible. This design door-in-door avoids the loss of cold air and therefore of consuming too much.
From this space, we have access to two shelves where we can store the food we use regularly: bottles, butter, ketchup or eggs. Below, the Samsung RF65A967FSR provides a water carafe and an automatic dispenser. But the handle that provides access to this first door is not necessarily very easy to access. It’s quite small – you can barely slide two fingers in – and well hidden under the main door.
To avoid cluttering the doors, the electronic thermostat is also installed inside the cavity and allows access to many settings including the temperature between 1 ° C and 7 ° C for the refrigerator and between -14 ° C and -24 ° C for the freezer (in steps of 1 ° C). This interface also allows you to launch the rapid refrigeration and freezing modes or even the vacation mode.
To configure the various settings, use the right and left arrows to scroll through the options and confirm them with the validation key. This system is inevitably less intuitive than the control panel of the Haier HTF-520IP7 on which the commands are written in full. Finally, note that this refrigerator joins the large family of connected devices from the Korean manufacturer and is therefore stamped Samsung SmartThings. By connecting the multiport to the home’s wifi network, it is possible to take control of the refrigerator from your smartphone. The user will then be able to define the temperature in the various cavities and access certain maintenance information. This model naturally provides for an alarm which signals a door that is open for too long. After one minute of opening, the device emits a series of beeps until the door is closed.
Tariff positioning requires, there is not one but three cooling circuits (Triple Cooling) which allow the temperature and humidity to be controlled independently in the 3 compartments (refrigerator, convertible zone and freezer) and prevent odors from mixing. . These circuits distribute No Frost cold (also called ventilated) which has the advantage of preventing the formation of frost by diffusing very dry air. Indeed, the presence of ice in a refrigerator, including in a freezer, is far from ideal since it forms an insulating layer which will require more intense operation of the cold circuit to maintain an equal temperature. In this, energy consumption is necessarily impacted. But No Frost cold is not necessarily ideal either since it generally tends to dry out food.
The refrigerator compartment has an overall volume of 397 liters, which should easily be sufficient for a family of 4. This space is divided into three large trays (adjustable in height) which will easily store serving dishes or casseroles inside. There are also two drawers in which it is possible to store vegetables or meat. Finally, three shelves equip each of the doors, which makes it possible to store a large number of bottles and to forgive the absence of a bottle holder. On the other hand, we regret that no shelf is covered with a small lid, which would have been wise to prevent the butter from absorbing odors from the refrigerator.
In the freezer space, which has a volume of 250 liters, the space is divided into two parts of 41 cm. In each part, we find two shelves, two drawers and two shelves, which leaves enough to freeze in large quantities. Behind the left door, we find two ice cube trays (one for the big ones, one for the little ones) accessorized with a plastic shovel to use: the attention to detail we tell you.
As is often the case with multi-door refrigerators, on this RF65A967FSR there is a convertible zone (Cool Select +) which is presented as an independent compartment (with its own cold circuit) with 5 preset modes: Freezing, Soft freezing, Meat / fish, Fruits / vegetables and Drinks. This allows the capacity of an area to be expanded when necessary.
The cooling performance is evaluated on two load levels (one large and one small), simulated by cold accumulators. This mass is therefore much more painful to cool than any food, the goal here being to push the refrigerators to their limits. We measure the time required in the refrigerator to lower the temperature of the accumulators from 20 ° C to 5 ° C. Samsung relies on two technologies to stabilize the temperature: “Chef Mode” is supposed to minimize any temperature fluctuation when the Metal Cooling coating needs to help keep the refrigerator cool
This Samsung RF65A967FSR provides excellent cooling performance since it manages to lower the temperature in its large cavity in just over 8 hours, which is almost as much as the RF56J9040SR or the LG InstaView. Admittedly, the Haier HTF-520IP7 is a bit faster and achieves this feat in just over 5 hours, but its capacity is slightly lower (343 l).
However, the stability and homogeneity of the cold are better managed by the device of the Korean manufacturer, since our probes revealed minimal temperature differences, not to say insignificant (rarely greater than 1 ° C) between the different floors. from the refrigerator. The only small downside that we can note is that inside the vegetable drawer, the temperature is 2 ° C, while we logically wait 0 ° C to store the food.