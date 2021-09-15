Sand: the Xbox exclusive drops the mask in a spellbinding new video

Small game from the studio Shedworks, Sable will be released very soon on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series with all the support of Microsoft. A new video allows us today some additional details on its mechanisms.

If the announcement of Sable is not new (it was during E3 2018, to be precise), the game was quiet for quite a while before returning to the charge this year. Rather logical since this Microsoft exclusivity will be released in a few days and that communication about it must be accentuated to appeal to the greatest number.

Splendid

This brand new video thus sheds light on a very important cog in the game: the masks. In the world of Sable, all inhabitants are equipped with them and our protagonist will be no exception to the rule: several items will therefore have to be found by collecting the three corresponding badges, then made available. These objects will therefore be a true cultural representation, indicating to the world who you are and testifying to a certain presence, in addition to being decorative.

Sable, a promising adventure game

It goes without saying that Sable is a software that tries to stand out for its artistic direction. Very particular, close to pencil drawing and especially to the style of the designer Jean Giraud, aka Mœbius, this one plunges us into a desert universe borrowing from the tenors of science fiction, strewn with ruins of ancient civilizations and gigantic shipwrecks. An adventure game that has also been approached through a playable demo, here is our complete guide.





As a reminder, Sable will be released on September 23 for Windows 10, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. It will also be offered from the day it arrives in Xbox Game Pass.

Read also :