SCHUMACHER movie on Netflix shows a two-sided Michael

Indeed, in a world where almost everything the seven-time World Champion has done was in the spotlight of television cameras and the media, one would imagine that there is not much new to learn about his career. life and career. But it’s impossible not to change your perception of this Formula 1 legend while watching this two-hour film, which was produced with the blessing of the Schumacher family.

Love him or hate him for what he seemed to be on the track, the film Schumacher says a lot more about the personality of the man under his helmet, when he was away from the pitlane and the paddock. .

In fact, the film exposes two real aspects of Schumacher’s life. On the one hand, there is the story of the world superstar who changed the course of F1 history by playing a major role in Ferrari’s return to the forefront. On the other, there is the father who gave everything for his wife Corinna and his children, Mick and Gina-Maria. And in the end, during his final chapter in F1 with Mercedes, it was the desire to spend time with them that took him away from his first passion.

As Sabine Kehm, who managed his career, recalls, Schumacher used to say during those three years at Mercedes: “What am I doing here ? I miss my family. Why am I so far away? I realized that it was not as important as it used to be. My family is more important now “.

Behind the scenes

For F1 enthusiasts, there is a tremendous amount of appealing about the documentary. First off, there are plenty of racing footage from key moments in his career, with Netflix having access to the FOM archives. However, the film doesn’t just rely on these videos. Preference is often given to behind-the-scenes footage, which reveals in a much more authentic way who Schumacher was and what he was facing at the time.

We see in particular the confrontation with Ayrton Senna on the grid at the 1992 French Grand Prix, after he was struck by the young German in the first round. There are also the moments before the podium at Imola in 1994, when Flavio Briatore, boss of the Benetton team, informs his driver that Senna is in a coma.

It is in television interviews after the events of Imola that we see the sheer impact these deaths had on Schumacher. We are a long way from the inflexible, sometimes distant character who was portrayed in Grand Prix weekend.

Thanks to contributions from pilots like Eddie Irvine, David Coulthard and Mark Webber, as well as journalists like Richard Williams and James Allen, not to mention members of the Schumacher family, we find out who Michael really was.

We are witnesses to the ultra-competitiveness that has driven him from the start and throughout his career in F1. A young Schumacher explains that he chose to race for Luxembourg rather than Germany in the Junior World Karting Championships because qualifying was cheaper and a defeat would not have deprived him of participation in the Championships of the world…





There are also repeated references to his firm belief that he did not make any mistakes on the track, a character trait that played tricks on him in some of his most controversial moments.

Ross Brawn reveals that it was only by watching the slow motion of his collision with Jacques Villeneuve at the 1997 European Grand Prix that Schumacher realized he had done something wrong. And Coulthard remembers, during a tune-up on Bernie Ecclestone’s bus after their crash at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix, that Schumacher refused to admit his wrongs after he slammed into the back of the McLaren. Coulthard had asked Schumacher if he had ever made a mistake in his career, and the Red Baron replied: “Not that I remember.”

The father of the family

Most of the documentary focuses on Schumacher’s struggles to come to terms with his status as an F1 superstar. FIA President Jean Todt, who has become a close friend after their years of working at Ferrari, explains how hard Schumacher fought against stardom. “Don’t make me a star”, he would have said during his debut in the premier class. He was much happier when he reunited with his family, and that included both Corinna and the children, and that of Maranello.

These are surely the words of Corinna and Mick that are the most touching, as they explain how their life is different since the skiing accident which caused serious injuries to the head of the seven-time World Champion and against which he is still fighting today.

“Of course I miss Michael every day”, says Corinna. “But he’s not just missing me. The kids, the family, his dad, everyone around him. I mean everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. [Il est] different, but he’s there, and that gives us strength. “

“We are together. We live together at home. We have therapy sessions. We do everything in our power to make Michael feel better and to make sure he is comfortable. he feels our family, our bond. Whatever happens, I’ll do my best. We will all do it. “

Mick has always been very low key in public about his father, but he brings up the brutality of the situation in the final moments of the film when he recalls the many fond memories shared with his father. “Since the accident, these experiences, these moments that many people have with their parents no longer exist, or few”, he explains. “And in my opinion, this is very unfair.” And regarding the possibility of being able to talk about his motorsport experiences with his father, Mick simply says: “I would give anything for that”.

SCHUMACHER is available on Netflix since Wednesday September 15th.